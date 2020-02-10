Tigers add former NFL head coach as passing game coordinator

ST. LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Scott Linehan of the St. Louis Rams watches the action during the game against the Buffalo Bills at the Edward Jones Dome on September 28, 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Former St Louis Rams head coach Scott Linehan is Ed Orgeron’s choice to be LSU’s new passing game coordinator.

So, says a report by Bruce Feldman of the Athletic.

Linehan last served as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

Linehan also served as the offensive coordinator of the Vikings, Dolphins, and Lions.

Linehan replaces Joe Brady, who left to be the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Linehan fills a requirement for Orgeron, who said on signing day that he wanted to hire a passing game coordinator with NFL experience.