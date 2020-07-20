Tigerland officer involved shooting; K-9 injured and one dead.

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tigerland.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Tigerland Ave. around 1:35 a.m. on July 20.

Investigators say that one suspect is dead following the shooting and a K-9 officer is injured.

According to WVLA, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were in the area searching for a wanted suspect prior to the shooting.

Details are limited at this time as this is still an active investigation by the BRPD.