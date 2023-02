The Mardi Gras Spot has the latest, greatest & classic throws

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They call this spot, the Mardi Gras Spot.

That’s because this place is the spot for the latest, greatest, and classic throws for the Carnival Season.

It’s the spot where many parade riders get the stuff they toss to us.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Plush Appeal.