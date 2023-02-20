NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Hundreds of thousands of people lined Napoleon and St. Charles avenues for one of New Orleans’ most anticipated and most spectacular parades, the Krewe of Bacchus.

This year’s king was actor Adam Devine, and the theme was “Throw Me Something, Mister” as the krewe celebrated 54 years.

The krewe is made up of 1,700 members, some new comers but many veteran krewe members

“Year after year, I come back, and I want to continue doing it, and I hope I can bring my kids to ride with me someday,” Krewe of Bacchus officer Arnold Zea said.

Krewe members say riding in Bacchus will have you feeling extraordinary!

“I think they’re going to feel like a rockstar when they pull around this corner and they see 500,000 people screaming at them,” one krewe member said.

Aside from the sweet throws, the magnificent floats and the show-stopping bands, there’s another element that pleases the crowd.

“Probably like the atmosphere, like everybody there,” parade-goer Fenton Walker said.

Even those who traveled thousands of miles to be here agree—this is the spot to be!

“I’m [from] Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mardi Gras is fantastic! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” parade-goer Crisanta Marshall said. “You can’t mess it up! Everyone should come at least once!”