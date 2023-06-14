All person are presumed innocent until proven guilty

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany District Attorney’s Office has announced the sentencing for three men accused in the murder of a man and his pregnant girlfriend.

According to official court records, St. Tammany Parish deputies opened a homicide investigation in July of 2020 after finding a man and his pregnant girlfriend shot to death in Lacombe.

The bodies of 20-year old Ellis Sylvanus and 21-year old Quile Sanders were found on Bremerman Road. Sanders was seven months pregant.

Deputies later determined that the murders were drug-related, and arrested Peter Reimonenq as the shooter in the incident. Reimonenq is serving an 80-year prison sentence.

Now, Shannon Amos has pleaded guilty to driving the getaway car and getting rid of the gun. He is sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Two other men, Micheal Young and Christopher Roberts, pleaded guilty to being accessories to the murders. Young is sentenced to 4 years and Roberts has 3 years probation.

