MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — It’s going to be a howlin’ good time in St. Tammany Parish with two events supporting several local rescue organizations, which feature three special guests from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Krewe Du Pooch will roll Saturday (Feb. 25), and the parade-going pups including two special K-9s and their humans, will march along the Mandeville Lakefront at noon.

Seven-year-old Echo with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division will march with handler 9-year veteran Detective James Kelley. Echo is a black labrador retriever assigned to the Highway Enforcement Division as a narcotics detection canine.

Together the team has seized hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs.

Also invited is 3-year-old Copper a 3-year-old Bloodhound trained in tracking, search, and rescue and has a long track record with multiple searches and demonstrations. Cooper will be accompanied by 19-year veteran Sergeant Chris Harman.

On Sunday (Feb. 26) 9-year-old Bavarian Mountain Hound with tracking, search, and rescue will march in the Mardi Paws parade with eight-year veteran Deputy Justin Gregorio. K-9 Freya is known for locating several missing children and adults.

“I am proud of our dedicated K-9 Division, and the selfless work these dogs do every day in keeping our citizens safe in St. Tammany Parish. We treat these dogs like family, and this weekend we want you to enjoy them and for them to have a great time,” said Sheriff Smith.