Three people shot, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

News

by: Stacie Richard

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Three people were near the intersection of North 26th and Laurel according to Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppole.

All three were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

