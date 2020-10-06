BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Three people were near the intersection of North 26th and Laurel according to Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppole.
All three were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Three people shot, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
- Delta strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane, forecast to become major storm
- Family suspects foul play in Fort Bliss soldier’s disappearance
- ‘That’s the kind of governor he was’: Mike Foster remembered as gruff, accessible
- Brennan’s pocket awareness led to bounceback game for offensive line