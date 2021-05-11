Three options left: What do you think the old Six Flags site should be?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The selection committee is supposed to meet today, Tuesday, May 11, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. For three hours before the official meeting starts, they are going to allow public input. It will be virtual through Microsoft Form.

Right now, there is three finalists competing to for the chance to change the abandoned Six Flags site in New Orleans East and that’s something that the surrounding community has been looking forward to for years.

Since Hurricane Katrina took her toll on New Orleans, the once-popular Six Flags site has sat vacant.

Some of the redevelopment proposals include ideas for a transportation hub. A couple of others though, keep the amusement park as an entertainment venue.

The big thing the community is hoping for is the promise of new jobs and something special for the area.

“This is a catalyst, a catalyst location, and we have this one-time opportunity to do it right,” said Cyndi Nguyen, District E Councilwoman.

As of now, the massive 200-acre site demands a mixed usage plan.

One group, called the Bayou Phoenix is talking about building a sports complex and water park if selected.

This idea of finally turning the abandoned amusement park has been tossed around for years but, this is the farthest the planning process has come so far.

If you want to weigh in on the discussion, visit our website submit a comment on Microsoft Form, click here for the info: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=hfTLCLccAkqaIQ3ZtFuf9yutcDfhN3ZCpBGUaMsgphZUOFJCUEpQUjQ0Mk1ZN0ozWUlDMVFKSTFLSS4u

Again public input will be taken from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. today.