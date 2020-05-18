Three men arrested after police find guns, marijuana, and nearly 4,000 pills in vehicles

NEW ORLEANS – On May 15, the NOPD arrested three suspects and removed numerous narcotics from the streets of New Orleans, after the items were discovered during execution of a search warrant on two vehicles.
At about 10:20 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers on proactive patrol in the 5200 block of Basinview Drive reported seeing two vehicles parked in the area, with two individuals outside of the vehicles.
Upon making contact with the subjects, a third subject was also observed. Based on the actions of the subjects and determining one of the subjects to be in possession of a handgun, the officers suspected illegal activity.
Based on this, the officers detained the subjects and obtained and executed search warrants for the vehicles.
Upon search of the vehicles and subjects, the following items were discovered:
- Approximately $4,200 in cash
- Approximately 4.5 pounds of marijuana
- 329 Ecstasy pills
- 1,067 Xanax pills
- 623 Tramadol pills
- 1,443 Adderall pills
- 16 Percocet pills
- 48 pints of bottled Promethazine
- Four (4) Oxycodone pills
- 29 glass tubes containing hash
- Two (2) digital scales
- One (1) money counting machine
- One (1) fully loaded 9mm handgun
- One (1) fully loaded 9mm handgun with a laser mount
Arrested in connection with the investigation were the following suspects:
- 27-year-old Clarence Albert – charged with possession of the listed narcotics with intent to distribute; two counts of illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics; and possession of a stolen firearm, reported stolen out of Slidell, La.
- 27-year-old Dameon Earls – charged with illegal carrying of a weapon
- 29-year-old Melvin Winnins – charged with illegal possession of marijuana
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.