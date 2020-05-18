Three men arrested after police find guns, marijuana, and nearly 4,000 pills in vehicles

NEW ORLEANS – On May 15, the NOPD arrested three suspects and removed numerous narcotics from the streets of New Orleans, after the items were discovered during execution of a search warrant on two vehicles.

At about 10:20 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers on proactive patrol in the 5200 block of Basinview Drive reported seeing two vehicles parked in the area, with two individuals outside of the vehicles.

Upon making contact with the subjects, a third subject was also observed. Based on the actions of the subjects and determining one of the subjects to be in possession of a handgun, the officers suspected illegal activity.

Based on this, the officers detained the subjects and obtained and executed search warrants for the vehicles.

Upon search of the vehicles and subjects, the following items were discovered:

Approximately $4,200 in cash

Approximately 4.5 pounds of marijuana

329 Ecstasy pills

1,067 Xanax pills

623 Tramadol pills

1,443 Adderall pills

16 Percocet pills

48 pints of bottled Promethazine

Four (4) Oxycodone pills

29 glass tubes containing hash

Two (2) digital scales

One (1) money counting machine

One (1) fully loaded 9mm handgun

One (1) fully loaded 9mm handgun with a laser mount

Arrested in connection with the investigation were the following suspects:

27-year-old Clarence Albert – charged with possession of the listed narcotics with intent to distribute; two counts of illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics; and possession of a stolen firearm, reported stolen out of Slidell, La.

27-year-old Dameon Earls – charged with illegal carrying of a weapon

29-year-old Melvin Winnins – charged with illegal possession of marijuana

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.