THREE ALARM FIRE: NOFD on scene of fire at New Orleans East scrapyard.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The New Orleans Fire Department spent the morning working a three alarm fire just outside of New Orleans East. Flames were coming from the property owned by Southern Recycling. The call came in at 4:08 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were faced with a bit of a challenge. The fire was on the backside of the scrapyard to the left, which was closed off by gates. Eventually, they were able to get them open and get inside.

NOFD tweeted out photos from the scene. WGNO Reporter Peyton LoCicero was on there earlier this morning and was able to talk to a few of the Southern Recycling workers. When she showed them these pictures of what was on fire, they called that area “the fluff,” which is where they shred the iron and the waste from that goes.

A little before 6:30 this morning, fire crews were able to get the fire under control. We don’t know what caused the fire and at this point, no injuries have been reported.