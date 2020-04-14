Those affected by tornadoes can call the Disaster Distress Helpline

NATIONAL – The Disaster Distress Helpline 1 (800) 985-5990 provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by natural disasters.

Natural disasters can be overwhelming and seriously affect emotional and mental health. The helpline is in place for those seeking assistance in coping with the effects caused by such events.

The helpline is available 24 hours a day each day of the week and is free for the public to utilize. This helpline is made possible by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

If you need to call the helpline, you will be connected to a trained professional from the closest crisis counseling center. They can provide you with confidential counseling, referrals, and other support services.

If you would like more information on the helpline, you can click here.