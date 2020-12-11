This weekend New Orleans Nightmare’s Krampus is a little bit Christmas cheer, and a little bit creepy

HARAHAN – For one weekend only, New Orleans Nightmare is trimming their tree, but this holiday decor is darker than most.

This is the third year that New Orleans Nightmare is having a Krampus event. But who is Krampus? Think the polar opposite of Santa Claus: a horned, goat-demon creature who punishes children who have misbehaved. That’s terrifying. Warm-up with Jack Frost, meet some creepy elves, and, sit on scary Santa’s lap!

On December 11 and 12, folks can visit this holiday house of horrors right under the Huey P (319 Butterworth St). From 7 pm to 11 pm, have your picture taken with Krampus, enjoy holiday drinks and get your scare on. Be sure to wear masks and stay socially distant at the event. You can buy tickets here.