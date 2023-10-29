BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, state Democrats are feeling the fallout of the low voter turnout in the primary election.

BRProud sits down with prominent leaders to talk about what went wrong and what will be changed in the future.

A number of races across the state are now headed into runoff elections. Hear about a number of legislative seats up for grabs and a major city looking at potential changes in the mayor’s office.

Also, Shannon Heckt sat down with Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple to talk about his new advisory council that is looking for answers to the insurance crisis.

Temple also talked about regulations he wants to make changes to in order to bring more companies to the state.

