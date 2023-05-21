MARKSVILLE, LA. (WGNO) — The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana celebrated the return of their annual Pow Wow after three-year hiatus.

Filled with traditional Native American arts, storytelling, music and dance competitions attendees traveled from all over to represent Native traditions, and culture Sunday (May 21st).

Making a return from Covid-19 Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite Young says the reunion was much needed.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe was thrilled to be able to invite our neighbors and loved ones to celebrate Pow Wow this year after being unable to gather for three years.”

“Pow Wow is about coming together to proudly represent our Native traditions and culture, making new memories, connecting with old and new friends and educating our future tribal generations and the community. This reunion was much-needed, and we look forward to honoring the tradition of Pow Wow for generations to come,” says says Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite.

Check out the Pow WoW:

For information about the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and to stay up to date on the next Pow Wow check out their website here: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.