This is where all 50 states stand on reopening

More than 97% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend life as we know it. But worries for the economy — and people’s mental health — are raising the question: When will things go back to normal?

President Donald Trump has indicated many states can reopen by May 1, and on Thursday shared federal guidelines for restarting the economy with governors.

Across the country, governors have been forming pacts. Those leaders are highlighting the importance of using science and advice from health officials rather than politics to choose when to reopen the economy. Expanded testing, tracking contacts of people who had the virus, improved treatment options and vaccine development are important, they say.

Here’s the latest on where states stand in their plan to reopen:

Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order set to expire on April 30.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announced the formation of a task force to reopen the state’s economy. It is scheduled to report its suggestions to the governor on April 22.

Ivey said April 14 she intends to work with other states and the Trump administration, but that “what works in Alabama works in Alabama.”

When the economy starts to reopen, Ivey said during a press briefing it will be a slow process over time, “segment by segment or region by region.”

Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered residents to stay at home until April 21.

Dunleavy has said that Alaskans can again schedule elective surgeries for on or after May 4 and visit their doctors for non-urgent needs.

Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order that will expire on April 30.

“I want to get the economy moving and people back to work as soon as possible — when it is safe and healthy for people to do so,” Ducey said on Twitter on April 13.

The governor emphasized the importance of maintaining social distancing and continuing to make “responsible choices.”

“It’s critical that we keep those efforts up as we plan for the future and a time when we can begin to return some normalcy to people’s lives,” Ducey said.

Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not issued a stay-at-home order.

Schools will be closed for the rest of the academic term. Fitness centers, bars, restaurants and other public spaces are closed until further notice.

Hutchinson told reporters on April 16 that he wants to bring back elective surgeries. “We want to get (hospitals) back to doing the important health-care delivery that is important in our communities,” he said.

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 that has no set end date.

Newsom announced a joint Western States Pact with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on April 13.

“Health outcomes and science — not politics — will guide these decisions” to reopen the states, according to a joint statement from the governors.

Newsom outlined a framework for reopening the economy in the Golden State on Tuesday that he said was predicated on the state’s ability to do six things: expand testing to identify and isolate the infected, maintain vigilance to protect seniors and high risk individuals, be able to meet future surges in hospitals with a “myriad of protective gear,” continue to collaborate with academia on therapies and treatments, redraw regulations to ensure continued physical distancing at businesses and schools and develop new enforcement mechanisms to allow the state to pull back and reinstate stay-at-home orders.

“I know you want the timeline, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves and dream of regretting. Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early, as much as we want to,” Newsom said.

Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis extended the state’s stay-at-home order, which now remains in effect until April 26.

He said April 15 that the key information state officials need to determine when parts of the economy can be reopened is likely to come within the next five days.

The governor warned that restrictions won’t all be lifted at the same time, and life will be different for some time. “The virus will be with us,” Polis said. “We have to find a sustainable way that will be adapted in real time to how we live with it.”

Connecticut

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont extended the mandatory shutdown in the state until May 20.

Connecticut has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a news release from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Lamont said he believed it would take at least another month before the state could decide on how and when to open things back up and emphasized “this is no time to relax.”

Looking to revive the state’s economy, Lamont announced Thursday the formation of the “Reopen Connecticut Advisory Board.”

Delaware

Gov. John Carney issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will remain until May 15 or until the “public health threat is eliminated.”

Delaware has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a press release from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The governor said April 17 that once the state reopens, social distancing, face coverings in public, washing hands, limited gatherings and vulnerable populations sheltering in place will remain.

District of Columbia

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel E. Bowser extended a stay-at-home order until May 15.

“I don’t know if that means we will be open on May 16, but it will be a point for us to check in. And if we need to extend it beyond that, we certainly will,” Bowser said during April 15 media briefing.

Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for Floridians until April 30.

DeSantis plans to announce his reopening plan for the state of Florida next week, he said April 16.

During a news conference Thursday, he suggested it could start with allowing elective surgeries.

DeSantis said he will meet April 17 with a task force that includes experts across various industries throughout the state.

Southeast Florida, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the state, could be treated differently than other parts, the governor said.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order that runs until April 30. The governor also extended the public health emergency through May 13. All K-12 public schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.

Kemp emphasized the importance of expanding testing before reopening the state.

“We’re a little behind the curve from when our peak is going to be to other states around the country,” Kemp said during an April 13 press briefing. “That is certainly a day I am ready for, but I think today specifically we have been focused on the surge capacity, ramping up testing to do more than we’re doing.”

Hawaii

Gov. David Ige issued a stay-at-home order for Hawaii residents which will last through at least April 30.

He said Thursday the state doesn’t satisfy the federal criteria for phased reopening, one of which is a 14-day downward trend in the number of cases. “We’re making progress, but we’re not there yet, so please continue your hard work and perseverance, we will get through this together,” he said.

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little amended his order April 15 to allow for some businesses and facilities to reopen for curbside pickup, drive-in and drive-thru service and for mailed or delivery services. It is now effective through the end of the month.

The governor issued an “Order to Self-Isolate” which will expire on April 30 unless extended.

Little said that the measures were working and Idaho is “truly seeing a flattening of the curve.”

“Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month, but with the understanding that it may not be possible if there’s an upward trend in severe Covid-19 cases in Idaho between now and then,” Little said.

Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order through at least April 30.

Pritzker said during a media briefing Monday that he believes the current state in Illinois has been enough to slowly start lifting shelter-in-place orders so that some industry workers can go back to work.

Although there is no clear time line, he hopes that restarting production will go “industry by industry, and maybe company by company.”

On April 15 when asked about possibly extending the order into May he said: “We’re continuing to (consult health officials) and we’ll be making announcements about our decisions over the next several days.”

Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 17 extended the stay-at-home order through May 1.

The extension will give the state additional time to look into what the best way is to reopen sectors of the economy, Holcomb said. He said he would work with the state hospital association to see when elective surgeries could resume.

Indiana is part of a Midwest coalition of states looking at reopening possibilities

Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not declared a stay-at-home order. Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency on March 17, ordering all nonessential businesses to close until April 30.

The governor formed an Iowa economic recovery task force consisting of state leaders and private business leaders and announced plans to discuss with education leaders about the possibility of reopening schools.

Reynolds on April 16 announced that residents of the region of the state with the most cases, where there was an outbreak at a food processing plant, cannot get together until April 30.

“You may gather only with members or your immediate household,” Reynolds said, adding there were a few exceptions like religious services with 10 worshippers or fewer.

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 3.

The initial order was set to expire April 19.

Kelly said Kansas expects to see its peak of coronavirus cases between April 19-29, based on projections.

Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear issued a “Healthy at Home” orde March 25 that is in effect indefinitely.

Kentucky is working with six other states to coordinate reopening measures.

The governor said April 16 it will be a phased-in approach “where we can have that that symbiotic bump … to make sure that the steps that we take ultimately have a bigger reward or bigger output, because they are being replicated in other areas that we already do so much business with.”

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s stay-at-home order through April 30.

The governor announced on April 16 the formation of an economic recovery task force.

“They’re going to look at our economy, make recommendations to make our businesses more resilient so that we can open them up, get businesses open, get workers back to work, but do so in a way that adequately affects public health,” he said.

Maine

Gov. Janet Mills issued a “Stay Healthy at Home” executive order through at least April 30. Mills extended the state’s civil state of emergency until May 15.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest public health crises this world has seen in more than a century,” Mills said in a news release. “This virus will continue to sicken people across our state; our cases will only grow, and more people will die. I say this to be direct, to be as honest with you as I can. Because saving lives will depend on us.”

Mills said she wished she didn’t have to extend the state of emergency, but “the continued spread of the virus demands a sustained response by the State.”

Maine is in touch with neighbors New Hampshire and Vermont on reopening measures, the governor said April 14.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30. There is no current potential end date.

The governor said during his appearance on CNN Newsroom on April 13 that the state is discussing ways to safely reopen the state with health officials, and that his priority is to save lives, not the economy.

“We’ve got to listen to the doctors and scientists,” Hogan said. “We’ve also got to be concerned about people getting the help they need and getting on track, but doing so in a gradual and safe manner when it’s really the right time to do it.”

Hogan said a cooperation amongst other governors on when to reopen the states would be a “good idea.”

People in Maryland will be required to wear face coverings in stores and on public transportation as of April 18.

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order requiring all nonessential businesses to close facilities until May 4.

Massachusetts has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a press release from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Baker told residents of his state that officials have begun conversations around reopening the state but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done before a plan is set into motion.

The state will need to have testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine procedures in place to reopen, the governor said.

“I think it’s going to be really important that we all pay attention to what the others are up to, and to make sure that nobody does anything that puts somebody in a really bad spot, because they just weren’t thinking about what that impact was going to be on some other part of the Northeastern part of the US,” he said.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order through April 30.

Whitmer said during Monday’s press briefing that reopening the state’s economy will be based on a “data-driven approach based on facts, based on science, based on recommendations from experts.”

The four factors the governor will take into consideration before reopening Michigan include a sustained reduction in cases, expanded testing and tracing capabilities, sufficient healthcare capacity, and the best practices for the workplace.

At the end of week that saw a protest at the Capitol and an anti-Whitmer tweet from Trump, the governor said April 17: “There’s no one I think is more eager to start reengaging sectors of our economy than I am. But the last thing I want to do is to have a second wave here and so we’ve got to be really smart.”

She said the first businesses to reopen will be in low-risk sectors.

Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 3.

He also signed an executive order extending the peacetime emergency for an additional 30 days until May 13.

Walz emphasized the importance of expanding testing and tracing the spread of the virus before opening the state.

The governor’s plan to open up the economy is to “test, we have to do contact tracing, and we have to isolate the people who need to be isolated, and this has to be on a massive scale,” Walz said.

Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves has extended a shelter-in-place order to April 27.

Reeves said April 17 the state will begin relaxing some of the restrictions on nonessential businesses by allowing them to offer services via drive-thru, curbside or delivery.

Reeves has said the state needed to open things back up as quickly and as responsibly as possible.

“We know that we will not be able to return to our typical lives right away,” Reeves said during a media briefing on April 13.

“There are still more sacrifices to be made. We do want to look ahead to opening things up, I know that there are many Mississippians whose lives and livelihoods rely on our ability to get them back to work in a responsible way.”

Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson on April 16 extended the stay-at-home order through May 3.

The governor’s office said they will work with hospitals, healthcare providers, health officials, and business leaders to develop a reopening plan.

“Our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases,” he said.

Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock extended the state’s stay-at-home order through April 24.

Bullock held a governor’s coronavirus task force tele-town hall for Montanans on Monday in which he said following the state’s guidelines will allow the state to reopen sooner rather than later.

Bullock said he does not know when the stay at home order will be lifted and that while he doesn’t “want to have it in place any longer than what’s necessary,” he is more concerned about completely reopening the state and jeopardizing the work that has been done.

Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued the “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy” campaign on April 10. Ricketts ordered that all hair salons, tattoo parlors and strip clubs be closed through April 30 and all organized group sports canceled until May 31.

Nebraska is one of the states that has not issued a stay-at-home order to limit the spread of coronavirus nationwide. Ricketts has not made any plans to reopen the state.

The state’s campaign is based on six rules: staying home, socially distancing at work, shopping alone and only once a week, helping kids social distance, helping seniors stay at home and exercising at home.

Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stay-at-home order that expires April 30.

When asked about how he’d make his decision to reopen the economy, Sisolak said “positive testing is important but it’s not my number one parameter.”

“The things that I look at on a daily basis are hospitalizations, intensive care unit hospitalizations, ventilator usage, and people who pass,” Sisolak added.

He said April 16 that reopening would happen with gradual steps. “I cannot take the chance of overwhelming our healthcare system,” he said.

New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order until May 4.

Sununu told reporters on April 16 that he’ll decide on whether to extend the order before May 4.

“We want to give people some flexibility and be able to plan,” Sununu said. He said that applies to restrictions on nonessential businesses and public gatherings.

All public and private schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, and students will continue remote learning, he said.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a stay-at-home order on March 21 that has no specific end date.

New Jersey has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a news release from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

“No one has given more thought or is more eager to restart our economy than I am, but if we don’t get the sequencing right, we put more lives at risk. The only path to a sustainable economic recovery is through a strong healthcare recovery,” Murphy said in a news release.

“A coordinated, regional approach, informed by a multi-state council of experts, will help us avoid a major setback with potentially disastrous consequences.”

New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the state’s emergency order to April 30.

She said Thursday her state is evaluating the federal guidelines but authorities cannot put the “cart before the horse.”

“Please know that my administration is working doggedly to develop robust economic recovery plans alongside a plan for a thoughtful, staged and flexible reopening of our state — and the moment we can safely implement those plans, they will be implemented with the same dedication and focus that we are using to contain this pandemic,” the governor said.

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a “New York State on PAUSE” executive order which took effect on March 22. Schools and nonessential businesses are ordered to stay closed until May 15.

New York has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a press release from Cuomo’s office.

The governor has not come to any decision on when businesses will reopen and said he rejected “any elected official or any expert who says I can tell you what’s going to happen four weeks from today.”

The governor said April 16 there are factors for when a business can reopen, including how essential it is and what is the risk of catching the virus.

North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order for the state effective until April 29.

The governor said that the more people adhere to social distancing requirements in April, the sooner the state will loosen restrictions.

“We have a team examining how North Carolina can emerge with the right practices in place to keep us healthy and strong and ready to jump start our economy,” Cooper said in Monday’s press briefing.

“We’re considering the most effective ways to modify executive orders to help boost the economy while continuing to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.”

North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum has only shut down schools, restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters and salons. Burgum declared a state of emergency on March 13.

North Dakota is one of the states that has not issued a stay-at-home order.

Burgum has said he hopes some businesses can start to reopen May 1.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will remain in place until May 1.

He said April 16 that on that date the state will begin the first phase of reopening.

“We are working on (specifics) and will be talking about this in the days ahead. We will be dealing with the schools shortly, probably early next week,” he said.

As for events with big crowds, he said, “We need to take this a few weeks at a time to see where we are.”

Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt said April 15 that he is working on a plan to reopen the state’s economy, possibly as early as April 30.

At the same time, Stitt extended Oklahoma’s “Safer at Home” order for adults over the age of 65 and other vulnerable residents until May 6. Elective surgeries will be allowed to resume April 24.

Stitt has said the state would have to ease into reopening its economy.

“We’re doing this with the guidance of the experts, being data driven… based on what’s happening in Oklahoma, not what’s going on in a different state or different city,” Stitt said.

Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing Oregonians to stay at home that “remains in effect until ended by the governor.”

Brown announced a joint Western States Pact with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on April 13.

“This is not a light switch going on or off,” Brown told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on April 14. “This is going to be making a change, testing it, modeling it, seeing whether it works, and then if it does, you can make another change.”

Brown said she would not ease restrictions before seeing five components in place: declining growth rate of active cases, sufficient personal protective equipment, surge capacity in hospitals, increased test capacity, contact tracing and isolating positive cases, and strategies to protect vulnerable communities.

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf issued stay-at-home orders across the state until April 30.

Pennsylvania has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a press release from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Wolf said April 17 there is “no magic wand to wave to get us back to where we want to be.”

He said no one can flip a switch on the economy and the state shouldn’t rush.

“We can’t be impulsive. We can’t be emotional,” he said.

Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo issued an emergency declaration extending the state’s stay-at-home order to last until May 8.

Rhode Island has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a press release from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

To reopen the state, Raimondo said there would need to be advanced testing and contact tracing put in place.

“It is clear that what you’re doing is working,” Raimondo said, referring to residents staying at home. “It’s keeping you safer. It’s keeping Rhode Islanders safer. And quite frankly it’s making it so I can really start thinking about reopening this economy sooner rather than later.”

South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster extended his previous “State of Emergency” executive order through at least April 27.

“We want to get all these businesses going back as soon as we can,” McMaster said during a news conference April 13.

“And to that end, we will be announcing before long, a plan, a rejuvenation plan, a revitalization plan in order to get our economy started again.”

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi L. Noem has not issued a stay-at-home order.

“We have seen such an outstanding call to action among the people of South Dakota that we actually have more people staying home than many of the other states that have put in shelter in place orders and have put together directives to tell people they can’t leave their homes,” she said at a town hall hosted by South Dakota Public Broadcasting on April 15.

Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee extended the state’s stay-at-home order until April 30.

Lee said the state would begin reopening the economy in May.

“It’ll be smart, it’ll be safe, it’ll be measured but we do not have a definitive decision on what those steps will be yet,” Lee said during a news conference April 13.

Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texans to stay home through April 30.

Instead of kicking off a full restart, the Texas governor announced April 17 that a group of medical and economic experts will guide him through a series of incremental steps aimed at slowly reopening the state’s economy.

“Opening in Texas must occur in stages,” Abbott said during his briefing Friday. “Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once on May 1.” A premature opening of private businesses, he said, would risk further outbreaks and “be more likely to set us back, rather than to propel us forward.”

Utah

Gov. Gary Herbert extended the state’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive through May 1. Schools will be closed for the remainder of the year.

Utah has not issued a stay-at-home mandate.

People have been asked to stay home as much as possible and maintain 6 feet from others when out. Restaurants are not allowed to have dining rooms open. School are closed.

Herbert said the state is making plans for how and when restrictions will be lifted, but continued to urge citizens to stay home.

Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that has been extended until May 15.

Scott on April 17 outlined a five-point plan to reopen the state while continuing to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference.

Part of that plan includes certain businesses such as construction, home appraisers, property management and municipal clerks to return to work on April 20, with social distancing measures in place. These businesses will be allowed a maximum of two workers.

On May 1, farmers markets will be able to operate with strict social distancing guidelines in place, Scott said.

Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order effective until June 10.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” Northam said in a news release. “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home.”

Northam has made it clear that the state must make decisions based on “science, public health expertise, and data,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee extended Washignton’s stay-at-home order until May 4, saying “We are yet to see the full toll of this virus in our state and the modeling we’ve seen could be much worse if we don’t continue what we’re doing to slow the spread.”

Inslee announced a joint Western States Pact with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on April 13.

Before deciding on when to reopen the state, Inslee said during an interview with Katy Tur on MSNBC that there would need to be an “enormous expansions” of coronavirus testing capabilities, a way to trace the spread in communities, and “for the president to recognize that these decisions really are going to be made by governors.”

West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order until further notice.

“That curve is the curve we’re looking for to be able to look at the possibility of backing things off and going forward. We’re not there yet,” Justice said during a news conference April 13.

Despite numbers suggesting that the state is starting to do better, Justice said it wasn’t time to relax social distancing measures or asking people to stop staying home.

“I’m proud of each and every one of you so keep following the guidelines, stay at home, social distance, practice good hygiene and when the time comes, and it will, we’ll cross the finish line together as West Virginians,” Justice said in a news release.

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has extended his state’s stay-at-home order to expire May 26, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The extension also loosens some restrictions on businesses. Golf courses are allowed to reopen, and public libraries and arts and crafts stores may offer curbside pickup, the April 16 announcement said.

Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon submitted a request asking for a federal disaster declaration for Wyoming on April 9. Wyoming is one of the states without a stay-at-home order.

“Though Wyoming has not reached the dire situations of some states, this declaration will help us to prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” Governor Gordon said in a news release. “I look forward to a swift response to our request from the federal government.”

Gordon extended statewide public health orders through April 30 and issued a directive requiring travelers to quarantine for 14 days.