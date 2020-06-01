“This has got to end today,” demanded Monroe NAACP.

MONROE, La. (WGNO)- A small group in Monroe, Louisiana showed up to hopefully make a big difference in their community.

In light of recent death of George Floyd, these community members peacefully lifted their voices, declaring what black Americans want. Like the rest of the the country, African Americans in Monroe want to make sure that their voices are heard.

“All the black man is asking is, treat me fairly. I ain’t asking you to give me nothing, because I know how to work and earn what I want but, treat me fairly,” said a member of the Monroe NAACP.

