NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Early Tuesday morning, an officer was shot and rushed to a nearby emergency room.

The officer is in stable condition at this time. He was shot in the right arm and is being treated at the University Medical Center. The name of the officer is not being released at the time but, we do know the suspect who shot the officer is in custody.

Hoarce Toppins, 28 is in custody and was arrested without injuries. Chief Shaun Ferguson says, he is known to the authorities.

“The suspect is known for a past with domestic violence,” shared Chief Shaun Ferguson, New Orleans Police Department.

Residents in the area told us Toppins is known to be dangerous.

“He put a gun to my nephews face because he got into a fight with his mom and pulled a gun,” warned Ron DeSilva.

The call came in around 8:45 Tuesday morning. The shootout started after 7th District officers received information that an individual wanted for aggravated assault was in the area of the 6700 block of Bundy Road in New Orleans East.

“When officers entered that residence, and exchange of gun fire ensued. Resulting in an officer being shot in the right arm,” said Chief Ferguson.

Rushing the officer to the UMC emergency room, I-10 was shut down for a short time for immediate transport.

“I had the occasion to see him in the hospital. He is in great spirits,” Chief Ferguson shared. “He is responsive and again he is in stable condition and pending further medical review, we do not know where this will take him.”

It is unknown who shot first and how many shots were fired but, NOPD says, they will follow their voluntary video release policy and the public will know more soon.

This is the third officer shot in New Orleans East in the last week.

On April 14, two NOPD officers were wounded by gunfire in the 7th District. The officers were responding to a call reporting individuals attempting to break into cars.

Those two officers, along with the one shot Tuesday are expected to make a full recovery.