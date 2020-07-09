Third District Detectives looking for vehicle burglary subjects

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying unknown subjects that they believe to be involved in several vehicle burglaries that occurred on July 1, 2020.

At around 10:40 p.m., the pictured unknown subjects were captured on surveillance cameras burglarizing a vehicle parked in the 6900 block of Canal Blvd. Several other vehicles were reported burglarized in Lakeview area around the same time. The unknown subjects were armed with at least one semi-automatic handgun during the crime. Investigators believe the subjects may have used a black Ford F-250 bearing Louisiana license plate bearing C424528 to perpetrate their crimes. The Ford F-250 is believed to have been stolen during a separate carjacking incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1­-877-903-STOP.