VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 23).

According to officials, on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through further investigation at the scene, deputies concluded there were multiple suspects fleeing from witnesses.

One suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Violet, was booked Dec. 8 with second degree murder in the case. He was identified as the suspect witnesses saw fleeing the scene on foot.

Adams was also identified as a suspect, along with a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Adams and the 16-year-old male juvenile were apprehended Nov. 24 in Picayune, Miss. with the help of the Picayune Police Department and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office. They both were extradited back to St. Bernard Parish Dec. 2 where they were both booked with second degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501. Tipsters also can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

