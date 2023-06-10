THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A 77-year-old man is dead after a crash in Thibodaux Saturday, June 10.

The crash happened on LA Hwy 1 near Richland Drive around 10:00 a.m. Reports show that Larry Helm was attempting to cross the highway riding on a Craftsman lawn mower when he was hit by a driver traveling North.

Helm died at the scene.

A routine toxicology report was taken from the driver at the scene.

Impairment is not a suspected factor in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.