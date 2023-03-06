SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — It was a difficult scene in Slidell Saturday morning.

Brothers 47-year-old Miguel Doucette and 36-year-old Kerry Doucette were gunned down and killed in the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue. The homicides marking the first two of the year in Slidell.

“It’s still hard to believe,” said a family member of the men. She didn’t want to be identified.

“I’m so upset, they don’t bother anybody and stay to themselves,” she said.

This family member claims the brothers were close and known for being good men.

“They were smart and kind, definitely that. Everybody I know they always say how nice they are,” she added.

This family member says as soon as she heard of the men’s fate she tried to call Miguel and Kerry’s mother but hasn’t been able to reach her.

“I don’t know if she knows. She needs to know. If you know her whereabouts please contact her family,” she said.

It’s a new reality tough to grip. That family member is glad a quick arrest was made.

“I’m just glad justice is served for my family and pray,” she said.

WGNO reached out to the coroner’s office and confirmed the mother was not listed as next of kin.

If you know who the men’s mother is email WGNO’s Amy Russo at arusso@wgno.com to be put in touch with the family.