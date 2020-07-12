Theft subject wanted in the Sixth District

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject involved in a theft incident that occurred on July 1.

According to NOPD, at around 10:00 a.m., a woman was vacuuming out her vehicle in the 1900 block of Louisiana Avenue when the pictured unknown subject stole her backpack. The suspect fled the area in the pictured red/maroon Honda CRV.

The subject’s vehicle was bearing temporary Louisiana plate 18175593, which belongs to a silver Toyota Corolla. There was also an “Uber’ sticker in the rear window of the subject’s vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the unknown subject or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.