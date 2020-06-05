Theft subject wanted in the Second District

New Orleans – The NOPD is looking for an unknown male subject involved in a theft incident that occurred on May 13, 2020.

At around 1:14 a.m., surveillance cameras captured the pictured male subject stealing a package from the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Hillary Street. Click here to view the video.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the pictured subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or anonymously 1-877-903-STOP.