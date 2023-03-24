NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — What’s better than a party — a pasta party that is!

On Friday (March 24th), the Italian American St. Joseph Society of New Orleans held the World’s Largest Bowl of Pasta Con Le Sarde at the Hilton riverside hotel.

Filled with plenty of music and wine the party started with a special scholarship award for high school seniors throughout the city.

Guests were able to meet some special members of the organization such as Queen Brooke Javier, and parade Marshall, Lena Prima.

Tucked away in the kitchen was no other than Italian Food Expect, Chef Dave Greco. Chef Greco personally prepared the food for the event and hosted a live demonstration of his famous pasta dish serving 500lbs of pasta and 120 gallons of gravy.

“This is becoming one of our most popular events and it’s free, commented Peter Gilberti – Club President.

