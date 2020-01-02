The Wheel of Justice ends 2019 with more success stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- From a murder suspect to an accused police impersonator, the Wheel of Justice ended 2019 with several success stories.

One of the cases dates back to last spring when a pair of men stole more than $100k worth of wheels from a Chevrolet dealership in Slidell. Police announced one arrest a short time later, but the second suspect wasn't apprehended until November.

Also in Slidell, we showed you video of a man who was accused of stealing $10k worth of jewelry from a store while posing as a customer. Weeks later, he was also behind bars.

In Mandeville, we showed you the surveillance video of a man who was accused of urinating on a car outside of a convenience store. Then, when approached by store workers, the man flashed a badge. He wasn't a real cop, but he got to meet some when he surrendered days later.

Then there was a terrible shooting on City Park Avenue that left a high school student dead. It didn't take long for the NOPD to land a suspect in jail.

Remember, if you have information that could help police solve a crime, you could earn a cash reward by contacting CrimeStoppers with your tip. Also, you don't need to reveal your name or testify in court to collect.

So help keep the momentum going. Now 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.