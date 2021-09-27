The voice teaching the voices is Louisiana Teacher of the Year

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – In her second-period music class at Chalmette High School. the teacher takes a bow.

That’s because she really is THE teacher.

The Louisiana Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Her name is Annelise Cassar Tedesco.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to hear why she gets a good grade.

Of the 44,000 public school teachers across Louisiana, she’s the top teacher.

And she comes from a couple of top teachers.

Her mom was actually her math teacher.

Her dad works with the parish school system.

Back in the halls of Chalmette High School, where 2,400 kids roam, guess who used to be in that number?

That’s right.

Annelise Cassar Tedesco.

Louisiana’s Teacher of the Year.

She gets the honor.

Officially it’s Louisiana Teacher of the Year for 2022.

She gets a standing ovation from her school.

And as the state’s number one teacher, she gets a Mercedes.

For the year.

The state’s top teacher buckles up.

She’s driven, all right.

Driven by the success of every student in her class.