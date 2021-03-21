The US Civil Rights Trail from SC to Mississippi and more

(AP) — From the port where enslaved Africans entered America to the home where Medgar Evers was murdered, a new guidebook helps readers explore for themselves the history, the landmarks and the watershed moments of the Black American struggle for equality and justice.

In “Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler’s Guide to the People, Places and Events that Made the Movement,” author Deborah D. Douglas explores destinations like Selma, Alabama and Memphis, Tennessee.

The book is filled with historical background, itineraries and maps to help the traveler trace the steps and the triumphs of the heroes of the civil rights movement to help readers understand the agonies that befell them.