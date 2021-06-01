The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with Riverlands Golf & Country Club

LaPlace, La

Riverlands Country Club

Established in 1961, Riverlands was developed as a recreation area for local families who enjoyed Golf.  It has held up through generations of families who all enjoy the casual atmosphere of a golf and country club.  Throughout Riverlands’ constant development they have added an Olympic size swimming pool and a FootGolf course for its members and guests to enjoy.

  • Address
    • 500 Fairway Drive
    • Laplace, LA 70068
  • Phone Number
    • (985) 652-6316
  • Website

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2021

For a limited time enjoy seven of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $67. That’s 6 rounds including cart fee at our 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf for less than $10 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card also makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

https://tnola.incentrev.com/Metairie/9000014-the-ultimate-nola-golf-experience

Golf Card Restrictions

  • Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course.
  • Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18
  • Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time.
  • Not valid for tournament or league play; Not valid with other discounts/promotions.
  • Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends.
  • Limit 1 card per household.
  • Golf Card will expire March 31, 2022.

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

  • Card purchase is subject to processing fees.
  • Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days.
  • All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card or missed events.
  • Golf Card not redeemable for cash.
  • NOLA Discount Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

