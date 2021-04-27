The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2021 with Loft18

Metairie, La

Loft18

Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 84 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18’s full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

Address 3128 Metairie Rd., Metairie, LA 70001

Phone Number (504) 827-1059

Website

For a limited time enjoy seven of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $67. That’s 6 rounds including cart fee at our 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf for less than $10 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card also makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

Golf Card Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course.

Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card will expire March 31, 2022.

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card or missed events.

Golf Card not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.