The Twirl Shop provides masks and pizza to essential workers

NEW ORLEANS – A local designer uses her skills and kindness to benefit essential workers in the area!



Melanie Kostrzew has been running the Twirl Shop since 2014. The small business normally focuses on children’s clothing. Not only is she a designer, she’s a teacher and mother of three!



So, how did she end up taking on this new item?



“I had a customer ask if I could make a mask for her husband and then it turned into a complete shift in my production so now I make masks, pretty much around the clock” Kostrzew shared with WGNO.



Melanie assembles them in her laundry room which is now a studio! She works on the masks between 10 PM and 1 AM everyday. forever mask bought, one is donated to medical staff. The creator tells us, she’s received quite the support nationwide.



“We’re going to Toledo, Ohio, New York, New York, Waco, Texas.”

After the cost of making the masks are paid for, Melanie donates the remaining money to order pizzas for frontline workers, an idea she got from her favorite athlete.



“I’m like a huge Cam Jordan fan” Melanie said. “And he donates pizzas like every night and he’s Cam Jordan! But I’m like “We can all do that!”‘

The first time she donated pizzas to frontline workers, they sent her a picture back smiling from ear to ear. This made her realize, even the smallest gestures can help.



“Look at your skills and look at what you can do and think about how that can be part of supporting this huge effort happening in our city and in our country.”

To order a mask, visit thetwirlshop.etsy.com.

To feature a small business in the New Orleans area, email roneil@wgno.com.