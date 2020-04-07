The Super Pink Moon will be shining this week

Here’s something fun to do, all while maintaining social distance, look up at the night sky!

According to “Earthsky, the “Super Pink Moon,” or the biggest supermoon of 2020 happens this week.

It’s the biggest supermoon of the year because it more closley coincines with Lunar Perigee, the moon’s closest point to Earth during its monthly orbit.

But don’t let the name fool you, it won’t actually look “super pink.”

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will be its usual golden color before fading to a bright white.

The name “Super Pink Moon” was given because it often corresponds with early springtime blooms of a wildflower, commonly called Moss Phlox, which also goes by the name “Moss Pink.”

Sky-gazers will be able to see the “Supermoon” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will reach peak illumination at 9:35 P.M. Central.

The next Supermoon is on May 7th, it’ll be the last supermoon of 2020.