NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the luck of the Irish to be in the Irish Channel for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This year the parade rolled with its largest membership yet of over 1,400 people.

The president of this year’s parade, Rickard Burke Jr., is the son and nephew of two of the parade’s first organizers in the 1940s, Dick and Paul Burke. That family history helped make the parade a family-friendly affair.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.