The Sewerage & Water Board preparing for storms

NEW ORLEANS– The City of New Orleans said that in the next 72 hours we could see up to 6 inches of rain.

The Department of Public Works is preparing with 6 vac trucks clearing the storm drains and catch basins.

Cars will be allowed to park on the neutral ground starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

As for the Sewerage and Water Board, they say 96 of the 99 drainage pumps are available for use. Regarding the power, they are still in a fragile stage, as they mentioned last week.

Only turbines 1 and 6 are operational. Their 5 EMD’s, which are electromotive diesel generators are ready for service, and they will rely heavily on them.

“Turbine 4 is scheduled to be commissioned and tested within that first week of May and Turbine 5 will also be tested and commissioned by the second week of June. By mid-June we will have redundancy back,” Ron Spooner with the Sewerage and Water Board said.

Residents Uptown like Jack Khorram are preparing.

“Some things I think you can do to prepare for the storms is make sure you are stocked up on supplies, water, toiletries. Make sure you clean out your storm drains from leaves and debris. Just make sure your house is protected from any kind of flooding,” he said.

Residents are asked to call 311 to report any clogged storm drains.