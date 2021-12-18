The Santa Claus of Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Early Saturday morning, dozens of cars lined up around Alice Harte Charter School in Algiers for the annual Drive-through Toy Giveaway.

Congressman Carter appeared in a crimson suite, boots and buckles; assuming his alter-ego of Santa Claus.

“Santa Claus is from the South! Everyone is talking about the north pole but he’s from the south; trust me,” says Troy Carter.

Underserved families were elated to receive some holiday help, after a year of storm recovery and active coronavirus variants.

Sherelle Porter is a mother in New Orleans. She lined up like many others in her car with her kids awaiting a chance to meet Santa Claus.

“This is amazing! We are truly blessed. Especially after hurricane Ida. Just being able to come out and give my kids a Christmas makes me very grateful.” My children want everything. They want bikes, balls and stuff like that. Whatever we can get we are very grateful for,” says Sherelle Porter.

Thousands of toys adorned the giveaway tables and were donated from the New Orleans Baton Rouge River Pilots, Inspire NOLA and Walmart, among other donors and volunteers.

With bicycle in hand Congressman Carter says, “you know after COVID and Ida, a toy for needy kids makes a big difference, when mama, daddy, or grandma isn’t working or doesn’t have the resources. We know that toys are expensive. Today we are giving something back!”