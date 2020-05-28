The Roots of Music celebrates Marching Crusaders Class of 2020 with a graduation concert

NEW ORLEANS – The Roots of Music will hold a short graduation concert on Thursday, May

28th, at 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 2624 Burgundy St. in the Marigny. The concert

will celebrate the Marching Crusaders Class of 2020 and the hard work they have put into

becoming some of our city’s brightest young musicians. To help prevent the spread of

COVID-19, parents and supporters are invited to stream the concert on The Roots of Music’s Facebook page, or listen from their cars or on their front porches. Street parking is available.

The rain date for this concert is Monday, June 1st.

“This graduation is especially important because we have a few kids graduating who have been with us since the beginning of the program, when they were five or seven years old. One of our graduating students has been with us since he was two. It’s definitely bittersweet,” Derrick Tabb, Founder and Artistic Director of The Roots of Music

“These graduates need to be celebrated not just for their hard work and determination but

because they are our next generation of New Orleans musicians. We have already lost far too many musicians and culture bearers due to this pandemic. It’s imperative for us to support and celebrate our next generation now so that we do not lose the traditions and sounds that make New Orleans so special.” Suzanne Raether, Interim Managing Director

The Roots of Music empowers the youth of New Orleans through music education, academic

support, and mentorship while preserving and promoting the unique musical and cultural

heritage of our city. Five days a week, twelve months a year, The Roots of Music provides 2,500

hours of music education and other academic tutoring, over 30,400 nutritious hot meals, 1,400

bus journeys, and supplies over 150 instruments for student use.