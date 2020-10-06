The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans celebrating 20 years with news of new rooftop suite & event space

NEW ORLEANS– The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans is celebrating 20 years of being in the iconic and historical Maison Blanche building on Canal Street.

The Ritz planned on having a big celebration for its 20th anniversary, but because of Covid-19 those plans had to be postponed.

But in the past 20 years there have been several milestones and memories made at this beloved hotel.

Some of those memories include: Jeremy Davenport has performed 124,800 songs. 153,636 cups of gumbo have been served. 800 king cakes have been baked. There have also been several weddings, receptions, parties, and so much more.

“There have been countless birthday parties, weddings, engagements, celebrations of all kinds and we’re really looking forward to when we get to host those again,” Annie Jones, Communications Director for The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans said.

The Ritz-Carlton is looking forward to many more great years to come, and in the works they are currently working on a new two-bedroom suite on the 15th floor with rooftop views. They are calling it “The Residence” and it will feature 3,000 square feet of outdoor event space with views of the Mississippi River, French Quarter, and Central Business District. This suite and event space is set to open in the Spring of 2021.

Even though there will not be a celebration today at the hotel. They would still like to celebrate on social media with memories anyone had over the years. They are asking for people to tag them in photos using the hashtag #20YearsOfRitzNOLA.