The return of the Dew Drop Inn is in sight

NEW ORLEANS— It’s always good news when one of our city’s lost treasures is brought back to life and that’s just what’s happening with the Dew Drop Inn in Central City.

And while folks that remember the famed establishment are excited, developer Curtis Doucette has his eye on what needs to happen to bring the project to fruition.

Doucette said,”There’s so much work left to be done that it doesn’t really feel like the moment for congratulations yet, but I am very excited about this moment and even the work that’s ahead.

Included in the work is the renovation of the building that housed a barbershop, hotel, restaurant, and premiere nightclub, but there’s also the legacy of what that space held as musician Deacon John told us a few years ago.

According to John, “The Dew Drop Inn was the cultural mecca of Black New Orleans. It was the incubator of the the indigenous culture of New Orleans.”

New Orleans developer Curtis Doucette is working to bring back the Dew Drop Inn (WGNO-TV)

John would know. He was there with Irma, Allen, and all the national stars that stopped through our town in the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s.

Doucette was an affordable housing developer who wasn’t really interested in a hotel and music venue, but after speaking with the Painia family that owned the place, he changed his mind.

“It became one of those things where I was just more excited about the history, and this became a passion project for me,” said Doucette.

The project has the endorsement of the mayor, the city council, and Doucette has applied for historic tax credits.

Doucette also explained his plan for the property, “We’ll have 17 rooms, that will be here. There will be a music venue, and then we’re going to have a pool that is accessible to the public via day pass or annual membership.”

The plan is to be completed with construction and open by mid 2022.