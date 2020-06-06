The Red Cross prepares to serve impacted communities ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal

TUSCALOOSA, AL – MAY 02: Rosie Marie Spann interacts with a Red Cross volunteer at a Red Cross Shelter on May 2, 2011 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The shelter is housing more than 260 displaced people in the wake of massive storms that hit the Tuscaloosa area. Alabama, the hardest-hit of six states, is reported to have been battered with at least an EF-4 rated tornado with the death toll across the South rising to over 300 as a result of the storms. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Red Cross is preparing to help communities impacted by Tropical Storm Cristobal while continuing to keep the health and safety of our community and workforce top of mind.

The Red Cross says that more than 110 volunteers are standing ready to meet the immediate needs of communities impacted. For this tropical storm, many of their services will be conducted in a virtual capacity, such as health and mental health services. They say that while the way they deliver service will look a little different in this environment, the mission remains the same.

“The Red Cross is preparing by prepositioning our supplies across the state to best serve impacted communities. We are working to set up non-congregate sheltering options in the event members of the community are displaced. Should the need for congregate sheltering arise, we have safe social distancing and screening measures in place to keep our workforce and community safe and healthy. We are working closely with our government and community partners to anticipate and meet community needs.” The Red Cross

Additionally, The Red Cross encourages everyone in Louisiana to make a plan, build a kit, and stay informed. These plans should take into consideration the challenging demands of the coronavirus. Be sure to include a cloth face-covering in your kit, as well as disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

Right before a storm, listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates. Be prepared to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations. Find a local emergency shelter. Check your emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply, especially medications or other medical supplies. Keep it nearby.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to fill plastic bottles with clean drinking water, fill your car’s gas tank and turn off propane tanks and unplug small appliances. For more information about what to do before, during, and after a tropical storm or hurricane, visit redcross.org/hurricane.