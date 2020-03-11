The MSY discusses precautions regarding coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The coronavirus cases have risen in the area and city leaders are doing everything they can to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

The MSY spoke at this morning's Smart and Sustainable City Committee Meeting to share what their plan is.

More than 110,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the world. Over 1,000 in the U.S., six in Louisiana and five in New Orleans.

“This is getting scary, it's crazy!” A New Orleans resident told WGNO.

Traveling is a major concern that's why the MSY is taking the necessary precautions.

“We're meeting and having briefings and exercises with various agencies in the region” the MSY Director of Aviation, Kevin Dolliole told us this morning.

Such as The City Health Department and City Leadership.

“We have hand sanitizer units in the airport. They're throughout the facility we're now having extra passes and wipe-downs of high-touch areas.”

While airports like this are doing their best to ensure the safety of their visitors, some travelers aren't so concerned about the virus.

“I don't think it's that big of a deal” Traveler, Desmond Harmon said. “I think they would shut down travel more if it was as serious as they're saying.”

“I just don't see it spreading as fast as it initially was.”

Others were less than comfortable.

“I don't want it to be connected with us while we're traveling!” another traveler, Prayer Roberson shared.

In wake of the coronavirus, United Airlines will seize all flights from The MSY to San Francisco from April to at least October.

The MSY says, they don't plan on completely shutting down the airport.