The Mortuary puts a spin on the holiday spirit

NEW ORLEANS – If you’re just not ready for tidings of good joy and all that, we found another place to go.

The Mortuary on Canal Street puts a spin on the holiday spirit.

Passing 4800 Canal Street, the snow might draw you in, but then, you’ll notice the big guy, Santa is covered in blood and wielding an ax.

“Every year, we’ve been doing a Halloween event here and it’s been really successful,” said Jeff Borne, creator and owner of the Mortuary. “This year, we thought we would try something a little more twisted for Christmas.”

Borne says the story behind the latest holiday attraction is just as unique as the concept.

“The State Asylum for the Criminally Insane just happened to breakdown outside of the Mortuary and the Mortuary got taken over and they’re running amuck here. It turned into this psychotic Christmas fantasy,” Borne said.

One visitor said, “Christmas gruesome. Why not? The way this year is going!”

Shaun Marbury and his daughter Emma are haunted house enthusiast and have never seen anything like this for Christmas.

Emma said, “I’m looking forward to being really scared.”

The legend and display came to life as Borne was looking for a way to expand business following the hit he took because of the pandemic.

“Having this other attraction open up for December is helping us generate some extra revenue, Borne said. “We’re not sure what we’ll be able to do once the month ends, but we hope this does well, the virus calms down, we get a vaccine and we can start doing business again.”

