‘The Holy Spirit’: New Saints prayer candle for 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS– Saints fans are filled with the spirit, and a local business owner is hoping to fire up fans with her new Saints prayer candle for the 2020 season.

With her prayer candles, Stephanie Kauffman, the creator of Mose Mary and Me candles wants the Who Dat Nation to help our team with a little “holy spirit.”

“We had a few years of disappointment, but I think this year is the year. I mean clearly, they will go to the Super Bowl,” Kauffman said.

To help Brees and the boys get there, she’s using the power of prayer.

“I created a new Saints candle for the year 2020, this one is called the View Dat From Your Couch candle,” she said.

In the past, she’s made candles of Saints greats- Drew Brees, Thomas Morstead, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, Michael Thomas, and even Gail Benson and Coach Sean Payton. Her new candle’s different because of its stay at home 2020 theme.

This candle has multiple players on it and the Superdome.

“Light the candle, you got to bring that good juju into your house when the game is on. It’ll help bless dem boys,” Kauffman said.

She’s hoping this candle will bring the “light” into our lives when the Saints march on to another Super Bowl victory.

Proceeds from the “View Dat From Your Couch” candle will go to “Feed the Second line” which helps with Covid-19 relief efforts in our community.

