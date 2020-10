NEW ORLEANS– The Historic New Orleans Collection would like you to imitate some of their classic portraits with a contest they call “Bracket Bash Portrait Challenge.”

You’ll have 20 portraits to choose from, and the the best entry for each portrait will advance to a voting round.

The portrait challenge winner will be announced on Halloween. The winner will receive a reproduction of the portrait that they were inspired by.

To enter the contest log on to : hnoc.org/bracketbash