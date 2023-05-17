NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calling all animal lovers there’s a new exhibit coming and you won’t find these prehistoric animals at the zoo.

From Tyrannosaurus Rex to Ankylosaurus, Jurassic Jungle is bringing the largest touring “dinosaur” production in the country this summer to the New Orleans area.

The Great Dino Rescue is an immersive experience in the private lives of dinosaurs filled with special effects, professional puppeteers, and realistic dinosaurs roaming about in real time.

Daily productions will be held Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 18th.

Tickets can be purchased here on Eventbrite.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.