The Ed Orgeron Show to Debut Wednesday at TJ Ribs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers directs from the sidelines during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – The first Ed Orgeron Show presented by Hancock Whitney will air live from 7-8 p.m. CT on Wednesday night at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway here in Baton Rouge.

The Ed Orgeron Show can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network, which includes the flagship station of the network Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge. The show can be found on www.LSUsports.net/live, the new LSU Sports Mobile App, and other affiliates on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show will also be broadcast via tape delay from 8-9 p.m. CT on Cox Sports Television on Wednesdays during the season.

Fans are reminded that TJ Ribs will be following all state and local health and safety guidelines with respect to capacity limitations and physical distancing. TJ Ribs will be taking the temperature of guests sitting in the show area of the restaurant and there will also be stanchions placed around the broadcast set in order to keep physical distancing.

Fans are reminded that Coach Orgeron and the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair will not be able to come in contact with the general audience and that there will be no opportunities for photographs with the coach or autographs.

Due to physical distancing, there will no live questions from members of the audience this year. Questions from listeners and those in the audience will be taken via the new LSU Sports Mobile App and on LSUsports.net.

Fans who wish to speak to Coach O are encouraged to call (800) 315-8255 during the show or Tweet @LSUradio.

The Ed Orgeron Show presented by Hancock Whitney will run for 14 consecutive weeks with the final show taking place on Dec. 16.

2020 Schedule of Shows (7-8 p.m. CT on Wednesdays)

Subject to change without notice on this page

Show #1: Sept. 16, 2020

Show #2: Sept. 23, 2020

Show #3: Sept. 30, 2020

Show #4: Oct. 7, 2020

Show #5: Oct. 14, 2020

Show #6: Oct. 21, 2020

Show #7: Oct. 28, 2020

Show #8: Nov. 4, 2020

Show #9: Nov. 11, 2020

Show #10: Nov. 18, 2020

Show #11: Nov. 25, 2020

Show #12: Dec. 2, 2020

Show #13: Dec. 9, 2020

Show #14: Dec. 16, 2020

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)