NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of another installment in the roadway rehabilitation project.

Wednesday (Mar. 1st) Mayor Cantrell was joined by the Deputy CAO of Infrastructure, Lakeview Civic Improvement Association, and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to highlight the work done on the West End Group B Project.

The project is the 6th installment in the series, focusing on the West End area on18th Street and Fleur de Lis Drive.

West End Group B Project is a 10-block, $6.4 million FEMA-funded project. It marks another successful step in efforts to rebuild roads in the City of New Orleans.

The project follows the Uptown Audubon area, Lake Vista, Lake Terrance & the Oaks, and Filmore neighborhood of completed roadways across the city.

The areas it tackled consisted of:

repaving the asphalt roadway

repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons

installing ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections

replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and/or drainage lines

The Department of Public Works (DPW), is scheduled to continue citywide construction of 52 roadwork projects with an estimated value of $561 million.

“It’s very seldom that the city gets 2 billon dollars to put in streets and roads. My intent is to spend that money with the least impact to the neighborhood, so we have taken a long delay to try to finish some of our huge projects. This is 10 blocks, if you can imagine some of the other projects are 100+ blocks,” stated Deputy CAO of Infrastructure Joseph Threat.

The city says that more than 150 road projects have been completed with funding from Fema.

