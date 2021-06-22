The changing face of job opportunities in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS— Kyle Turner is like many other applicants looking for employment at the Virgin Hotels hiring event, he wants a better opportunity.

Turner stated, “I actually saw it as a good opportunity, very profound. It’s a real good job. I want to move up to the right places and the right company. I want to go to a 5 star hotel like this.”

According to Louisiana Workforce Development Secretary Eva Cates, the available jobs are not just in hospitality, “Big opportunities in healthcare, we have healthcare employers all across the the country, all across the state that are looking for employees and it runs the gamut.”

LWD also has grant funds for training through the Jefferson Business and Career Solutions Center and Job1 in Orleans Parish.

“This is the opportunity for those that have not been employed, that need additional skills can go into those trainings and enter into a new career,” said Cates

Delgado’s Workforce Development has also adjusted to meet the needs of the post pandemic workplace says Arlanda Williams Vice Chancellor of Workforce Development

“The post pandemic workplace gives us an opportunity in workforce development, and in the academic side to be more innovative to the courses that we’re offering and we’re also meeting with our small businesses so that they’re revamping to say I don’t have this but I need this,” stated Williams.

At the Royal Sonesta today, they were trying to fill over 70 positions. It’s a challenge employers around the state are facing.

Royal Sonesta Human Resources Manager Charlotte Grant spoke to the current hiring environment, “It is so competitive, I have to say that it’s definitely an applicant’s market right now. We’re all competing for talent and the talent pool is very small.”

