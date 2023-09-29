NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival

Date Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, 2023

Address Cassidy Park 625 Willis Avenue Bogalusa, LA 70427

Time Friday Gates open: 2:30pm Saturday Gates open: 9:30am

Tickets Friday only: $15 Saturday only: $20 Weekend Ticket (Both days): $35 Children 10 and under are free

Music Schedule Friday Blues Stage 4:00pm – Sam Forshey Band 5:00pm – Claire Kellar 6:30pm – D.K. Harrell 8:30pm – The Chitlins Saturday Heritage Stage 11:00am – Clair Kellar & Eli Seals 12:00pm – Mary Brousard & Wayward Jones 1:00pm – Joel Galloway & Caroline Tebbs 2:00pm – Jay Elston & Rick & Jane Windhorst 2:30pm – Paul Childers & Band Blues Stage 3:30pm – Lil Red and Big Bad w/Special Guest Renee Gros 5:30pm – Gregg Wright 7:00pm – Johnny Sansone 9:00pm – Mr Sipp

Festival 5K Race Starts: Saturday at 8:00am Race-Day Registration: 7:00am – 7:45am

Food Vendors

Click here for more information about the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival.

