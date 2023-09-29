NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival
- Date
- Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Address
- Cassidy Park
- 625 Willis Avenue
- Bogalusa, LA 70427
- Time
- Friday
- Gates open: 2:30pm
- Saturday
- Gates open: 9:30am
- Friday
- Tickets
- Friday only: $15
- Saturday only: $20
- Weekend Ticket (Both days): $35
- Children 10 and under are free
- Music Schedule
- Friday
- Blues Stage
- 4:00pm – Sam Forshey Band
- 5:00pm – Claire Kellar
- 6:30pm – D.K. Harrell
- 8:30pm – The Chitlins
- Blues Stage
- Saturday
- Heritage Stage
- 11:00am – Clair Kellar & Eli Seals
- 12:00pm – Mary Brousard & Wayward Jones
- 1:00pm – Joel Galloway & Caroline Tebbs
- 2:00pm – Jay Elston & Rick & Jane Windhorst
- 2:30pm – Paul Childers & Band
- Blues Stage
- 3:30pm – Lil Red and Big Bad w/Special Guest Renee Gros
- 5:30pm – Gregg Wright
- 7:00pm – Johnny Sansone
- 9:00pm – Mr Sipp
- Heritage Stage
- Friday
- Festival 5K
- Race Starts: Saturday at 8:00am
- Race-Day Registration: 7:00am – 7:45am
- Food Vendors
Click here for more information about the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival.
