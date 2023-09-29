NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival

  • Date
    • Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Address
    • Cassidy Park
    • 625 Willis Avenue
    • Bogalusa, LA 70427
  • Time
    • Friday
      • Gates open: 2:30pm
    • Saturday
      • Gates open: 9:30am
  • Tickets
    • Friday only: $15
    • Saturday only: $20
    • Weekend Ticket (Both days): $35
    • Children 10 and under are free
  • Music Schedule
    • Friday
      • Blues Stage
        • 4:00pm – Sam Forshey Band
        • 5:00pm – Claire Kellar
        • 6:30pm – D.K. Harrell
        • 8:30pm – The Chitlins
    • Saturday
      • Heritage Stage
        • 11:00am – Clair Kellar & Eli Seals
        • 12:00pm – Mary Brousard & Wayward Jones
        • 1:00pm – Joel Galloway & Caroline Tebbs
        • 2:00pm – Jay Elston & Rick & Jane Windhorst
        • 2:30pm – Paul Childers & Band
      • Blues Stage
        • 3:30pm – Lil Red and Big Bad w/Special Guest Renee Gros
        • 5:30pm – Gregg Wright
        • 7:00pm – Johnny Sansone
        • 9:00pm – Mr Sipp
  • Festival 5K
    • Race Starts: Saturday at 8:00am
    • Race-Day Registration: 7:00am – 7:45am
  • Food Vendors

Click here for more information about the Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.