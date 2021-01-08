The Blood Center asking locals to donate for National Blood Donor Month

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — As the coronavirus continues to run rampant through Louisiana, The Blood Center is relying on donors now more than ever. In honor of National Blood Donor Month, The Blood Center and ADRP is asking Louisianans to step up and commit to donating blood in 2021.

More than 33,000 blood donations are used everyday across the country and each donation can save up to three lives. To ensure there’s enough blood to go around, it’s critical that those who can donate do so safely whenever they can.

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020 file photo, a health worker draws blood from a patient for a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test in DeLand, Fla. Scientists are still working to figure out how well antibodies for the new coronavirus may shield someone from another infection, or how long that protection might last. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

“Donating blood is one of the easiest resolutions to keep in 2021” says Paul Adams, Public Relations Manager for The Blood Center. “In less than an hour, you’ll lose weight (one pint equals one pound) burn 600 calories, and since one donation can save up to three lives, you’ll also be helping out your community.”

The Blood Center is screening for coronavirus antibodies of all blood donations to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Results are available within 3-5 days after donation. You can visit TheBloodCenter.org for locations and hours.

If you schedule to donate, make sure that you eat a good meal the day of your donation. When you come in to give your donation, you must wear a mask, be at least 110 lbs., in good health and at least 17-years-old.