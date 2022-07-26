METAIRIE, La. – The biggest questions going into New Orleans Saints training camp are: Will running back Alvin Kamara be suspended? Will wide receiver Michael Thomas be healthy?

General Manager Mickey Loomis said that Michael Thomas is not expected to be on the PUP list for too much longer.

As far as Kamara goes, “There’s nothing new at this point,” said General Manager Mickey Loomis.

With Alvin Kamara or not, Head coach Dennis Allen’s intentions for season are obvious.

“We’re excited about getting started. I feel great about the where we’re at as a team right now. I’m excited about getting going and we’ve got a lot of work to do a ton. And so we just, you know, I know everybody talks about all these clichés and everything, but, you know, we just got to take it one day at a time and continue to improve every single day and that’s really what our or our thought process is right now,” said Allen.

Kamara is expected to miss the first six games of the season, but at this point it’s a waiting game. The Saints have running back Mark Ingram to fill his void if Kamara is suspended.