The big reveal: Who will represent NOLA in national “remarkable women” search?

NEW ORLEANS – With a dozen tulips and our congratulations, WGNO-TV revealed the name of the remarkable woman who will represent New Orleans in Nexstar Media’s national search for remarkable women.

Teri Hrabovsky, who’s helped hundreds of foster kids in the New Orleans area, will be in the audience with more than one hundred remarkable women from around the nation during the “Mel Robbins Show” on Wednesday, March 18. Robbins is an inspirational talk show host, based in New York.

Hrabovsky told us she was “incredibly honored and humbled” to be chosen out of the four local women profiled on WGNO-TV during the last month. The three other remarkable women are Pleasant Rankins, Bree Anderson, and Lisa McKenzie.

You can watch Teri’s story and read more about her work here.